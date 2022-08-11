Woman jailed after reportedly beating child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman was jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they received a call from a citizen about an adult woman hitting a child with a baseball bat.

According to Marshall County Deputies, they went in-route to the location and arrived a short time after the call was received in the southeastern part of Marshall County.

Deputies said they approached the woman identified as Nita Bradley, who had gone inside a residence. According to deputies, they knocked on the door and Miss Bradley acknowledged their presence and started barricading the front door. Deputies reportedly attempted to talk to her both by voice and loud speaker with no response from Bradley.

Deputies said they then heard a child screaming, so they forced entry into the residence. Bradley reportedly began actively resisting and fighting with the deputies. Deputies said they were able to gain control of Bradley and place her in handcuffs.

Deputies requested Emergency Medical Services to the scene to treat the toddlers’ injuries caused by the bat. Deputies added they gathered statements and evidence and contacted the Department of Human Services who came to the scene also.

They said the toddler was transported to a hospital for their injury and treated.

Officials said Miss Bradley is currently in the Marshall County Detention Center waiting to face justice on her charges.

