Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Woman jailed after reportedly beating child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.

A Marshall County woman has been jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball...
A Marshall County woman has been jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday.(Marshall County Sheriff Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman was jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they received a call from a citizen about an adult woman hitting a child with a baseball bat.

According to Marshall County Deputies, they went in-route to the location and arrived a short time after the call was received in the southeastern part of Marshall County.

Deputies said they approached the woman identified as Nita Bradley, who had gone inside a residence. According to deputies, they knocked on the door and Miss Bradley acknowledged their presence and started barricading the front door. Deputies reportedly attempted to talk to her both by voice and loud speaker with no response from Bradley.

Deputies said they then heard a child screaming, so they forced entry into the residence. Bradley reportedly began actively resisting and fighting with the deputies. Deputies said they were able to gain control of Bradley and place her in handcuffs.

Deputies requested Emergency Medical Services to the scene to treat the toddlers’ injuries caused by the bat. Deputies added they gathered statements and evidence and contacted the Department of Human Services who came to the scene also.

They said the toddler was transported to a hospital for their injury and treated.

Officials said Miss Bradley is currently in the Marshall County Detention Center waiting to face justice on her charges.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Oklahoma Game Wardens gathered to confiscate illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo...
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
The trial for Kristie Evans’, the wife of the Ada Pastor who was murdered last year in his home...
Pastor’s wife gets life in Ada murder
As of July 29th, the city announced the project will be completed within a month.
Durant businesses are fed up with ongoing construction on University Blvd.
Durant City Hall
Durant City Council votes to fire city manager
Jazmin admitted herself to TMC back in August of 2021, after suffering from severe symptoms...
TMC patient returns home after being hospitalized for over a year with COVID-19

Latest News

Items donated to the Tom Bean school supply drive on Thursday morning
Tom Bean holding school supply drive
Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday.
Oklahoma governor signs new bill
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has awarded the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center...
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center earns five-star rating
Ada woman sentenced to life in prison with a possibility for parole for murdering husband
Ada woman sentenced to life in prison