Anna man sentenced to 40 years in prison after assaulting child

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - An Anna man accused of assaulting a child was sentenced to 40 years in prison following his sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon.

A jury convicted Denny Edward Miller, 44, of Anna, on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child following a three-day trial in late May of 2022, wherein he elected to go to the judge for punishment. Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court presided over the trial and assessed Miller’s punishment.

Miller must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole. He is also required to register as a sex offender for life.

On August 30, 2020, Bells Police said they responded to a residence finding a mother reporting that her thirteen-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted. Though the child initially did not identify her attacker, the defendant was reportedly present on the property and living with the family at the time of the assault.

The child was transported to Texoma Medical Center for a physical examination, and was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center the following day.

According to officials, the child eventually identified the defendant as her attacker. Bells Police said they obtained search warrants for the defendant’s DNA.

The defendant was later arrested.

At trial, the District Attorney’s Office called nearly a dozen witnesses. These witnesses included the victim, her family members, law enforcement officers, and scientists from the Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory. The press release from Grayson County Officials stated the prosecution was able to show jurors that the defendant’s DNA was recovered during the physical examination of the victim.

“This defendant violated the trust of a child who considered him family leaving a wound that will take significant time to heal. This verdict should ensure that no other child will suffer the same fate at his hands,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover.

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “ADA Hoover did an outstanding job on this case through his hard work and dedication. The Children’s Advocacy Center also played a crucial role as well. We also recognize and thank the citizens who served on this jury who ultimately helped us obtain justice for the victim.”

