Car chain believed to have started fire in middle of highway, firefighters say

The Sherman Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the middle of a highway Thursday...
The Sherman Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the middle of a highway Thursday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the middle of a highway Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said it happened in the middle of Highway 75 near Fallon Dr., and they don’t know what caused it.

However, officials said that the fire may have started from a chain dragging from behind a vehicle.

The Sherman Fire dispatched two units to the scene, and were able to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

