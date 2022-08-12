Texoma Local
DCPAAA receives $15,000 donation

By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One mother’s last request, inspires her son to make a huge gesture.

Denison resident, Dale Phillips and his late mother, “decided to do something good” before she passed away last month.

So Dale Phillips donated $15,000 to Denison’s citizens police academy alumni association, in honor of his mother who was also a member.

Phillips said, “she put in over 600 hours as a volunteer.”

His mother, Areta Phillips, was active in the community and spent 15 years with the association, which supports local law enforcement by throwing events and fundraisers.

When asked about the organization, Vice President of DCPAAA, Susan Mcgough, said, “We consider ourselves family, and we just like to be here and help our police department in anyway we can.”

