DENISON, Texas (KXII) - When you visit the Denison Yellow Jackets football practice, it’s easy to notice who is missing. Brent Whitson’s team graduated a huge senior class with tons of talent, but these Jackets haven’t missed a beat, as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

“Everybody knows Jadarian (Price) went to Notre Dame,” Whitson said. “What they don’t know is how hard the kids have been working. The kids have been waiting for their chance. We saw this summer that we have a really good junior and senior group to lead, and then to go on the field.”

“We have some talent,” safety Kenyan Kelly said. “We have a whole bunch of guys. We are still going to be great. We’ll get to work.”

“We have a lot of talent that left,” quarterback Josh Kurtenbach said. “I feel like the talent that is coming up is ready to go. We have Jack in the backfield. We have Ty and Kyson out wide, so we are ready to go.”

Denison rolls into a brand new district. They will play teams like Melissa, Lovejoy, Princeton, Terrell and Crandall. It’s another big league to navigate through, but nothing this team isn’t used to. The Jackets are young on defense, and in the skill positions. But Whitson does have a strong foundation in the line and that could be key for these Jackets as they find their footing throughout the season.

“We have some good returners up front offensively and that’s where it all starts anyway,” Whitson said. “At linebacker and the secondary we have kids that can flat run. I think this is going to be a tough football team. We’re going to find out more about that in the next ten days.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.