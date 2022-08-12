Texoma Local
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison

A major crash in Denison left four people injured.
A major crash in Denison left four people injured.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured.

Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided.

All four of the people involved were taken to the hospital, with one person suffering from serious injuries.

Both Denison Fire and police responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on the condition of the other three passengers.

