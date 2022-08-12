Texoma Local
The Heat Goes On This Weekend

Rising temperatures until middle of next week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Temperatures are back on the rise as Texoma heads into the weekend. Clear and sunny skies will give way to highs in the upper 90s and low 100s throughout the weekend. The upper air high pressure area is back over Texoma that has been driving these hot days all summer long.

Triple digit heat will continue into early next week until a middle of the week cold front moves through that will bring slightly cooler temperatures. Rain chances are very low at this point, but it’s still too early to rule them out entirely.

For the most part it’s business as usual across Texoma this weekend: hot and dry. Stay cool Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

