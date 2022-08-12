LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns have every reason to be excited going into the football season.

The Longhorns are coming off a 7-3 season, and a playoff appearance. This year, most of the key players are back in place and prepared to take another step forward. And that is exactly what second year head coach Curtis Cole expects to have happen.

“We were a young team last year and we hit some growing pains,” head coach Curtis Cole said. “We ended up getting knocked out by Perkins in the playoffs last year. That left a sour taste in our mouth. This off season we have been preaching, making sure we are trying to get tougher and more physical. Trying to be more consistent is the big deal right now.”

Despite the great regular season last year, Lone Grove went out in the first round of the playoffs against Perkins. That didn’t sit right with this talented Lone Grove team, and they expect more this year. Lone Grove has many of their playmakers returning for their senior season. They also have nine starters back on the offensive side of the ball.

“We are trying to go do stuff that nobody else has done,” nose tackle Christian Lemons said. “I don’t know what the case may be, but we’re trying to go win state. We are doing what everybody wants to go do. Leadership is a big deal for us.

“I think we have the ability,” running back Braxton Sparks said. “There’s a little more leadership on the team and I think that is going to take us a bit more long.”

