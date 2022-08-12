Man sentenced for Ardmore shooting that sent woman to hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of firing shots into a car back in June has been officially charged.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Jamal P James is charged as the gunman in the June 20, 2022 drive-by shooting near 12th Street and Rockford Road in Ardmore.

According to the documents, James reportedly discharged a 9mm handgun at a car that had two people inside, striking one of the woman, leaving her with critical injuries.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but was later flown to a different hospital, Ardmore police chief Kevin Norris said.

According to a GoFundMe for the woman, the shooting was the result of road rage.

