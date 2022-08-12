Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cecil Browning Higginbotham told dispatchers he found his wife unconscious and was having trouble waking her up. Higginbotham stated he was driving his wife to a hospital in Ardmore.

Sheriffs said Dickson Police intercepted Higginbotham on the way to the hospital in the hopes they could provide aid. Higginbotham pulled into the Dickson City Hall, where Dickson Police began life saving measures, and the victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Mercy Ardmore.

Sheriffs said they were told by the hospital that the victim had injuries that appeared to be from physical abuse, and she was in grave condition.

Prior to Johnston County Deputies arriving at the Ardmore hospital, the victim was flown to Oklahoma City for higher level of care.

Deputy Ty Richeson said when he arrived to the hospital he learned through the investigation that the victim was on life support with a very low percentage of survival.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had severe physical injuries consistent with being physically beaten.

Higginbotham, who was also at the hospital, was interviewed by deputies and later arrested for violation of domestic abuse, and was booked into the Johnston County Jail.

Sheriffs said the victim died on Thursday after succumbing to her injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Higginbotham’s charges will include murder in first degree.

“Please keep this victim, her children and her family in your prayers. This is a senseless, sickening and evil crime, my deputies and I will do everything in our power to ensure justice for the victim and her family. If you know anyone suffering from domestic violence please say something, you may just save someone’s life,” said Sheriff Gary W. Dodd.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.