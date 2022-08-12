Mannsville man officially charged with first degree murder for his wife’s death

MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - New information in the homicide investigation out of Johnston County.

Cecil Browning Higginbotham charges has officially upgraded to first degree murder of his wife Savannah Higginbotham.

Wednesday morning the Johnston county sheriffs office received a call from Cecil Higginbotham, saying his wife Savannah Higginbotham was unresponsive on the bathroom floor of their home right here in Mannsville, hours later Savannah was being flown from Mercy Hospital in Ardmore to Mercy hospital in Oklahoma City where she was on life support with brain activity of 8 percent and was not expected to live.

“She was a happy beautiful young woman with a full life ahead of her and now it’s gone,” Friend to Savannah Higginbotham Christina Krenz said.

Higginbotham was found unresponsive Wednesday morning by her husband Cecil Browning Higginbotham after he told a Johnston County Deputy they were drinking the night before.

“He pulled in to Dickson city hall, requested help and that’s when the Dickson police noticed she was unresponsive and not breathing and they started performing life saving measures.” Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said.

Savannah was first taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, then flown to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

“The physical signs that she was displaying on her body that is indicative of domestic abuse,” Sheriff Dodd said.

“She never said anything to me about that and in the pictures they look happy,” Krenz said.

Cecil was questioned by a Johnston County Deputy and later arrested for aggravated violation of domestic abuse.

“The victim will be taken to the medical examiner to do a full autopsy,” Sheriff Dodd said.

Savannah was placed on life support and later that night died.

“This is a disgusting, sickening, and evil act of violence that shouldn’t be tolerated by anybody,” Sheriff Dodd.

Cecil is now being charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated violation of domestic abuse.

He is being held in the Johnston County jail.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can find resources here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.