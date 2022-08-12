Texoma Local
New charge for woman arrested in connection to Madill murder

A new charge has been filed in Marshall County against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend after he allegedly shot and killed a man back in July.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A new charge has been filed in Marshall County against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend after he allegedly shot and killed a man back in July.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 48-year-old Julie Annette Kawazoe is now charged with accessory after the fact in the murder of David Lee Easley Sr.

Easley was found dead in a cellar with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head at his Madill home on July 19, 2022. His vehicle and dog were both missing.

According to court documents, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation found six 30 carbine shell casings near a pool of blood under the carport to the cellar, in which Easley’s body was located.

Four days later, Kawazoe and her fiancé, 40-year-old David Adam Latham were arrested in Denton County.

Latham is charged with Easley’s murder.

Originally, Kawazoe was only charged for illegally using Easley’s debit card at a local First Stop Food Gas Station in Madill for gas, beer, cigarettes, and ice on the day he died.

Court documents also state that Kawazoe used the debit card a second time at Oakland Grocery for ice, a grocery item, and beer.

According to court documents, after investigators interviewed the couple, Kawazoe’s charge was upgraded, because officials said she knew about the murder, and helped Latham leave the area.

