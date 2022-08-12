Paris woman admits to fatal shooting

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman has been charged with murder after confessing she shot and killed a woman early morning Friday.

Paris Police said they responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of East Grove Street around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old female laying in the yard.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers added they located another female with gunshot wounds to her legs.

Officers said they later arrested Lilandria Shiaire Bell, 34, of Paris. Officers reportedly charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to shooting the two females.

According to officials, names of the victims are being withheld until the investigation is concluded.

