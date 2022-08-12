Sherman man sentenced after pursuing multiple high speed chases

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, Grayson County Officials said a Sherman man was sentenced after leading officers on two high-speed chases in September of 2020.

Joshua Alexander Johnson, 32, of Sherman, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on Public Servant. Officials said Johnson must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole due to a deadly weapon.

The sentence reportedly resulted from a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court was said to have accepted the plea agreement.

On September 15, 2020, Denison Police said they observed a vehicle committing a traffic violation on Eisenhower Parkway. As the officer approached the vehicle, he reportedly observed a white male driving and a female in the passenger seat. As the officer was talking to the driver, he allegedly sped away from the scene.

Police said a pursuit was initiated as the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed into Oklahoma, however the pursuit was discontinued. The officer claimed to have later observed a Facebook Live video posted by an “Alexander Johnson.” In the video, both Joshua Johnson and Denae Hernandez were observed as the same persons during the initial traffic stop. According to the officer, Hernandez also got out of the vehicle and filmed the license plate which matched the car.

On September 29, 2020, another Denison Police Officer observed both Johnson and Hernandez in a vehicle. The officer made positive identification of Johnson as the driver and discovered Johnson had an outstanding warrant. A traffic stop was conducted and once again Johnson pulled over and then fled at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated, at times reaching over 100 miles per hour. The vehicle fled northbound on Highway 75. During the pursuit, the vehicle traveled into Oklahoma and exited the freeway, but became airborne and struck a tree.

Both Johnson and Hernandez were quickly apprehended and transported to the Bryan Count Jail. It was later claimed that this offense was also recorded on Facebook.

Johnson was booked into the Grayson County Jail on Evading charges twice in 2021, but was able to post bond. On October 13, 2021, Narcotics Investigators with both the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety said they located Johnson who had outstanding warrants. A traffic stop was conducted where investigators tried to “box in” Johnson’s vehicle. Johnson reportedly placed his vehicle in reverse, rammed the police vehicle, drove over a curb, onto a sidewalk, and sped away. Johnson was finally arrested on 12/03/21.

“The defendant endangered the lives of citizens and law enforcement during his spree. This aggravated sentence is appropriate to ensure public safety,” said Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston. “We also convicted the passenger in this case because she solicited and encouraged this defendant, as evidenced in their videos,” commented District Attorney Brett Smith.

