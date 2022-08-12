Silver Alert issued for Johnson County man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a missing person.

Sheriffs said 69-year-old Dana Lawrence Smith left his residence in Crowley in a 2055 Gray Ford Crew-Cab Truck, registered to Smith’s brother Rod Smith, with license plate BY7-9809 at approximately 6 a.m.

Police said Smith is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds, and is diagnosed with dementia/ Alzheimer’s.

Law enforcement believe Smith is traveling North on Highway 75, near Grayson County.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts you can contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 817-556-6060.

