Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Holly Meyer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The SBC’s statement gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with sexual abuse. The SBC, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., has been plagued by problems related to clergy sex abuse in recent years.

“Individually and collectively each SBC entity is resolved to fully and completely cooperate with the investigation,” the statement said. “While we continue to grieve and lament past mistakes related to sexual abuse, current leaders across the SBC have demonstrated a firm conviction to address those issues of the past and are implementing measures to ensure they are never repeated in the future.”

Earlier this year, an SBC task force released a blistering 288-page report from outside consultant, Guidepost Solutions. The firm’s seven-month independent investigation found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.

There was no immediate comment from the Justice Department about the investigation.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday.
Oklahoma governor signs new bill
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to...
Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
A Marshall County woman has been jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball...
Woman jailed after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.
A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s...
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.
According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries,...
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects

Latest News

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
Police say that Robert John Criswell, Kyle Dewayne Dover and Hunter Chase Hammitt are facing...
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000
A new charge has been filed in Marshall County against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend...
New charge for woman arrested in connection to Madill murder
Robert Merkle, 53, has been indicted after allegedly messaging women expressing desires for...
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say