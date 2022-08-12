Texoma Local
Triple Digits Not Far Away...

However, long-range models agree on a cooler, wetter pattern by late next week
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
Upper level high pressure rears its ugly head once again, perpetuating a drought which is now classified as “extreme” for all of Texoma. Please avoid outdoor burning or welding. Temperatures rise to 100+ by Sunday and the high-level heat continues for a few days beyond that.

However, the upper level pattern looks to shift by the middle of next week according to three different models. The agreement between several outputs gives us moderate confidence that we’ll get cooler air and a moisture flow to offer up a chance of rain. I’ve gone with a small chance of showers Wed-Thu but the greater rain chances may arrive next weekend. That’s 9 days out, so we will no doubt see some changes as the system takes shape.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

