Ada Cougars

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - It’s year two of the Brad O’Steen era in Ada, and the Cougars are looking to make a big jump.

Ada went 3-7 last season with an extremely young roster. This year, the Cougars return almost everybody. They get 10 starters back on offense and 10 on defense. That gives this camp a different vibe as they head into the 2022 campaign.

“There’s a different feel,” quarterback Carter Freeland said. “Everything is coming more natural. It’s not so much having to learn it. It’s coming second nature and it’s fun to see. Especially as the quarterback and you get to watch your guys.”

“We just look really good as a team,” receiver Andrew Hughes said. “I like our new offense. We are more pass based and it’s more up tempo. It’s really fun.”

“In the off-season it was just about establishing the standard,” head coach Brad O’Steen said. “The standard being set where it used to be and where it needs to be. We have to get back to that standard. That was really the main focus. Then getting our schemes adjusted to fit our talent.”

Now that this coaching staff has a full year with these players, there is growing optimism that this team is ready for a big jump. They are in a new district and figure to be players in the playoff picture in Class 4A.

“It’s exciting because when we ended the year, kids were still excited about playing football,” O’Steen said. “The last few weeks of practice you would have thought we were undefeated. We were just young. We had guys that had never played football before starting in a varsity game at the 4A level. Kids are excited. We have great kids. We have coaches that have come a long way. So it’s just exciting.”

