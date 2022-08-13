Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Beto O’Rourke visits Gainesville

By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Democrat candidate for governor, Beto O’Rourke roused supporters Friday in Gainesville.

Beto answered questions ranging from gun violence to healthcare.

One mother, Carla Cowdrey shared why she came out to show support.

She said, “I came to Beto’s rally today to voice my concern for children in the medicaid waiver programs.”

Carla Cowdrey came from Decatur, Texas with her son, who is disabled and on a waiting list to receive specialized health care.

Cowdrey said, “My son has been on the waiver list for 13 years, and I think we have another 7 more to go.”

Cowdrey was among a room filled with people wanting to hear more about Beto’s platform, but outside the church, supporters of Governor Greg Abbott voiced their opinion.

Jerry Antrim said, “I think we’re going down the wrong road to freedom, and I came out to support the good guys.”

Earlier this week, Beto gained attention for using explicit language to a heckler’s reaction to comments he made about the Uvalde shooting.

After today’s event, I asked him about his reaction.

He said, “There’s nothing more serious, nothing more important than getting justice for those families in Uvalde... than preventing the next school massacre, as the next school year is starting.”

This is Beto’s second visit to North Texas in less than a month, about midway on his 49 day campaign tour across Texas.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday.
Oklahoma governor signs new bill
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a murder after a man rushed his wife to...
Mannsville man arrested for allegedly beating wife to death
A Marshall County woman has been jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball...
Woman jailed after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.
A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s...
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.
According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries,...
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects

Latest News

Beto O'Rourke continues his campaign tour in Gainesville
Beto visits Gainesville
Inflatable slides, a petting zoo, face painting and more filled THF park Friday evening.
Texoma Health Foundation park celebrates 4th birthday
Texoma Health Foundation park celebrates 4th birthday
As kids head back to the classroom, safety and security are top of mind for many families,...
Back to school: How to talk to your kids about safety and security