Hot Weekend as Triple Digit Heat Returns

Temperatures are on the rise this weekend in Texomas. Clear and sunny skies will be the theme into the beginning of next week as most of Texoma will experience temperatures in the upper 90s or low 100s This is due to the upper air high pressure area moving back over Texoma. It’s the main force that has been driving these hot days all summer long.

The first half of the work week will see temperatures stay around 100 degrees until a cold front moves through in the middle of the week. Wednesday into Thursday will see a temperature drop back into the low 90s. There is a low chance (10%) of rain as the front moves through Texoma.

Until then: still hot this weekend! Stay cool Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

