Texoma Health Foundation park celebrates 4th birthday

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Friday, the Texoma Health Foundation park celebrated its 4th birthday in a big way.

Inflatable slides, a petting zoo, face painting and more filled THF park Friday evening.

It was the city of Denison’s way to celebrate and say thank you for the community’s support in just four years time.

“Yeah we came last year, it was fun. The bubble machine, it shot out bubbles and you got to like play in it. It was fun,” said 10-year-old Abbi Swink, who attended the party again this year.

“It’s an excellent end to the summer and a good start to the school year,” said Justin Eastwood, Director of Denison Parks and Recreation.

THF park was built in 2018 to support health and wellness, not just in Denison, but in all of North Texas. The park is open every day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

