WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Whitewright Tigers are in for some big changes this season as they make the move into Class 2A.

The Tigers are moving down a class after making it into the playoffs in Class 3A last year. They will definitely be a team to keep an eye on this year, as they move into a league that features Tioga, Alvord, Trenton and rival Tom Bean.

“We have a lot of people looking at us with the new district,” defensive end Chauk Bailey said. “It’s going to be fun.”

“We are looking forward to some new challenges,” head coach Kevin Wiggins said. “Dropping down in classification, there is nothing given. We’re just creating some new rivalries and renewing some old ones with teams from the past that we haven’t played in the last several years. It’s an exciting time for us and the community.”

The Tigers didn’t care for the way the season ended a year ago. They dropped their final two district games, then lost in the opening round of the playoffs. This team loses some key skill position players, but they return four of their five offensive linemen. That’s a great start, while some of the new skill players grow into their roles.

“Our team, we have a lot of speed,” receiver Maverick Sartain said. “Our guys aren’t necessarily huge, but we have a lot of speed around the line. I feel like the skill guys are doing pretty good too.”

“Last year we were back in the playoffs and we ended in a heartbreaker in the first round,” Wiggins said. “Now it’s time to take the next step. We always want to make the playoffs and compete well in the district. Getting into the playoffs and making a run, that’s kind of our goal this year.”

