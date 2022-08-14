Texoma Local
The end of an era

By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 years ago Isaac and Deb Henson started the beginning of what would turn into one of their neighborhoods holiday traditions.

Deb Henson said, “We started with a few inflatables and it just grew and over time it became the whole entire yard for Halloween and Christmas and then we had several other inflatables for other holidays.”

The display captivated the whole neighborhood, from kids to adults.

Which Deb said is mostly because of her husband.

She said, “Isaac did this, and he was a big part of it. He invested most of the time in getting this done.”

However, when Isaac became sick, and passed away last year, things changed.

Deb said, “I lost my job, so the expense part of it, with the utilities going up and everything, has put a burden on me.”

So she said goodbye to those famous inflatable holiday decorations.

As this tradition comes to an end, Deb Henson thinks of the mark it left on her community.

She thought of her late husband and said, “He did it because he enjoyed seeing people smile, he enjoyed seeing people happy. he wanted to do even the simplest act to put a smile on somebody’s face.”

