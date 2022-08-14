ERA, Texas (KXII) - The Era Hornets are using last season as a building block heading into 2022.

The Hornets went 2-8 last season, leading them to an early first round playoff exit at the hands of the dominant Albany Lions. Which for some would seem like a disappointment, but for head coach Terry Felderhoff, last season will serve as a solid foundation for the Hornet program moving forward.

“You know we fought hard and everything but we got in the playoffs, we earned a playoff spot. So that’s a building block for this year and future years. You know we’re just trying to build off of that. We’re just building off of last year and things are heading in the right direction here and we’re really pleased right now, " said head coach Terry Felderhoff

Even the Hornet players have bought into the process and are ready for what is to come in 2022.

Fullback Seth Velasquez said, “Last year we had a lot more mistakes. This year we look a lot cleaner and a lot more focused.”

“For us, I feel like matching isn’t even a question. I think we need to go above and beyond from last year, I feel like we have the capability to so I don’t see why we shouldn’t,” said quarterback Jarren Twiner.

