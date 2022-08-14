Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FOX, Okla. (KXII) - The Fox Foxes find themselves in a tough position coming into the 2022 season.

Following a 2-8 season last year, the Foxes now must deal with another obstacle as they will be without head coach Brent Phelps who decided to step down from his position at Fox.

Yet, this team is staying resilient, keeping their focus on dominating the upcoming season.

“Man, life just kind of happens. You can take it negatively or you can take it positively. We’re just going to take it positively and roll it throughout our season and have a great season,” said defensive lineman Connor Armstrong.

“We’re going to push our hardest, we’re going to have no distractions and keep as much determination and equity as we can into this really,” added wide receiver Naveen Johnson.

As for the Foxes new head coach Michael Barnes, he plans on taking this program in a slightly different direction.

Barnes said, “I’m not going to derive a lot from what coach Phelps did. I mean I learned a lot from him, he’s a legendary coach and a good friend of mine but we’re going to do some of the same things and then some different too.”

