Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Restaurant and venue, 84 West, had their grand opening this weekend and they bring a whole new meaning to dining on the lake.

“Texoma is starting to grow and I think whenever they purchased this, they were thinking to bring more people here, instead of driving so far out,” said Event Manager, Haley Drosche.

When you first arrive at 84 West, you are welcomed by their venue.

“The venue is going to be open for all kinds of events, corporate events, Christmas parties, family reunions, weddings, anything like that,” added Drosche.

And next door, you can find their bar and grill.

“We offer brunch Saturday and Sundays, and then we offer lunch and dinner, it’s just a little mix,” Drosche said.

That mix extends to the amenities 84 West offers to its guest, which includes access to the lake.

“We have paddle boards and canoes, we also have our pool here, the tennis court, the pickle ball court, that is all open and usable,” Drosche added.

You will need to bring your own equipment and the courts are first come, first serve.

“We are also going to be starting phase two that will bring in a lot more amenities to this area,” Drosche said.

84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf & Country Club.

“We have remodeled a bunch in the venue side and in the restaurant,” said Drosche.

You can visit their Facebook page for hours of operation and upcoming events.

“We are going to be planning a Halloween event, hay rides, and New Years Eve party, just a lot of events that will bring people here,” Drosche added.

