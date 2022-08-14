Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison

84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf & Country Club.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Restaurant and venue, 84 West, had their grand opening this weekend and they bring a whole new meaning to dining on the lake.

“Texoma is starting to grow and I think whenever they purchased this, they were thinking to bring more people here, instead of driving so far out,” said Event Manager, Haley Drosche.

When you first arrive at 84 West, you are welcomed by their venue.

“The venue is going to be open for all kinds of events, corporate events, Christmas parties, family reunions, weddings, anything like that,” added Drosche.

And next door, you can find their bar and grill.

“We offer brunch Saturday and Sundays, and then we offer lunch and dinner, it’s just a little mix,” Drosche said.

That mix extends to the amenities 84 West offers to its guest, which includes access to the lake.

“We have paddle boards and canoes, we also have our pool here, the tennis court, the pickle ball court, that is all open and usable,” Drosche added.

You will need to bring your own equipment and the courts are first come, first serve.

“We are also going to be starting phase two that will bring in a lot more amenities to this area,” Drosche said.

84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf & Country Club.

“We have remodeled a bunch in the venue side and in the restaurant,” said Drosche.

You can visit their Facebook page for hours of operation and upcoming events.

“We are going to be planning a Halloween event, hay rides, and New Years Eve party, just a lot of events that will bring people here,” Drosche added.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Denison says goodbye to a holiday tradition
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
Beto O'Rourke continues his campaign tour in Gainesville
Beto O’Rourke continues his campaign tour in Gainesville
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a...
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A major crash in Denison left four people injured.
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison
A new charge has been filed in Marshall County against a woman accused of helping her boyfriend...
New charge for woman arrested in connection to Madill murder

Latest News

Love County EMS said that nearby structures were in danger at the time.
Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.
OSBI has been requested to assist in a multi-state missing person investigation.
OSBI assisting investigation of missing Louisiana woman
The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 32 and Scenic Highway...
One person injured in Love Co. crash
A neighborhood in Denison says goodbye to a holiday tradition
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison