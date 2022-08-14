Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday.

Around 3 p.m. multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville for a grass fire along I-35 heading towards Hwy 75.

Love County EMS said that nearby structures were in danger at the time.

No word on the damage that resulted from the fire or how long it took for responders to put it out.

News 12 will keep you updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.