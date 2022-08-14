Texoma Local
Grass fire along I-35 in Love Co.

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) -A grass fire in Love County on Saturday.

Around 3 p.m. multiple agencies were called out to Thackerville for a grass fire along I-35 heading towards Hwy 75.

Love County EMS said that nearby structures were in danger at the time.

No word on the damage that resulted from the fire or how long it took for responders to put it out.

News 12 will keep you updated as information becomes available.

