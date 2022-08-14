Texoma Local
Hot Start to the Week

But triple digit days are numbered
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Temperatures have steadily risen over the weekend in Texoma. Sunday into Wednesday will see each day get slightly hotter than the previous day. Triple digit heat will be the norm until a cold front moves through on Wednesday. That doesn’t mean Texoma will wake up to cooler temperatures Wednesday morning. The temperature drop will be throughout the day. Thursday will be the coolest morning yet this month.

The mid-week cold front will bring a slight chance of rain. Nothing to get excited about as it is not the incredible amount of rain Texoma needs due to our Extreme drought. Though some areas could get a little rain which will at the very least lower temperatures faster.

As for the rest of August, next weekend is looking intriguing as there are some more rain chances on the horizon. It could mean next week will be even cooler than this week. We’ll keep an eye on it and update you throughout the week.

Until then: still a hot start to the weekend until Wednesday evening. So stay cool Texoma!

