One person injured in Love Co. crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was injured after a crash in Love County.

The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 32 and Scenic Highway 77 near Marietta.

Troopers said a 2008 Honda Accord was driving southbound on Highway 77 when it failed to halt at the stop sign at Highway 32.

The car continued through the intersection before going off the roadway and striking a tree.

The driver of the vehicle,32-year-old Tyler W. Rains was not injured.

His passenger,34-year-old Tyler Marie Ing was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore and admitted in fair condition with head and leg injuries.

