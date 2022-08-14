OSBI assisting investigation of missing Louisiana woman

(KXII) -OSBI has been requested to assist in a multi-state missing person investigation.

Authorities say on August 4, 33-year-old Caitlyn Rose Case, left Houma, Louisiana in route to Colorado.

Her family members say they lost contact with her while she was traveling on Hwy 271 between Paris, Texas and Hugo, Oklahoma.

On August 12, Case’s vehicle was located along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a rural area south of Fort Towson, Oklahoma.

Case is 5′5″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap top, light blue jeans, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Case or has been in contact with her, are encouraged to call the OSBI tip line, (800) 522-8017.

