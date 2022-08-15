Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Denison says goodbye to a holiday tradition
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison
A woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle collision Saturday night near Ardmore.
Woman dies in fatal Ardmore DUI crash
OSBI has been requested to assist in a multi-state missing person investigation.
OSBI assisting investigation of missing Louisiana woman
A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murder of Colbert man, police say

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Ricardo Cruciani leaves the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, in New York, Feb. 21,...
Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail, sources say
A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told