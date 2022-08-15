Texoma Local
Blanchard woman dies in fatal crash

A woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle collision Saturday night near Ardmore.
A woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle collision Saturday night near Ardmore.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle collision that occurred Saturday night in Carter County.

Members of the Traffic Homicide Division said Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Pickup on Highway 70, .2 miles east of Lake Murray Drive in city limits of Ardmore around 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said Joshua Childers and the 2-year-old passenger were not injured.

They added the other passenger, Amber Childers, 32, of Blanchard, was transported to a residence in Marshall County. She was later transported to Alliance Health in Madill, OK.

She was pronounced dead due to internal injuries.

Troopers said the cause of collision is under investigation, but claim the driver was driving under the influence (DUI).

