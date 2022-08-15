Denison man sentenced probation for animal cruelty

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for allegedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago.

On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.

Information obtained at the residence indicated a dog was beaten to death by Tucker because it used the restroom in the floor.

The suspect, Tucker, was arrested for Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals.

Along with 4 years of probation, Tucker is required to complete 80 hours of community service, complete his General Educational Development (G.E.D.) within 18 months, as well as mental health and anger management counseling.

