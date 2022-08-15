Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison man sentenced probation for animal cruelty

A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for allegedly beating a dog to death nearly two...
A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for allegedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago.(Grayson County Sheriff’s Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for allegedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago.

On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.

Information obtained at the residence indicated a dog was beaten to death by Tucker because it used the restroom in the floor.

The suspect, Tucker, was arrested for Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals.

Along with 4 years of probation, Tucker is required to complete 80 hours of community service, complete his General Educational Development (G.E.D.) within 18 months, as well as mental health and anger management counseling.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Denison says goodbye to a holiday tradition
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
OSBI has been requested to assist in a multi-state missing person investigation.
OSBI assisting investigation of missing Louisiana woman
A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say

Latest News

A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab...
Murder trial nears end in Grayson County courtroom
Denny Miller was sentenced to 40 years in prison following his sentencing hearing Thursday...
Anna man sentenced to 40 years in prison after assaulting child
A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County.
Seminole crash leaves four people injured