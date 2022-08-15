Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a man for indecency with a child.
Police said they began an investigation on August 5, 2022 for an assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child allegation, and arrested Aaron Colton Ewing on Thursday.
Ewing is charged with:
- assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child
- attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact
- tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
- attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault
Police said Ewing was already on parole for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ewing’s is being held at the Grayson County Jail with a $300,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.