Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child

Denison Police arrested Aaron Colton Ewing who they said attempted indecency with a child.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a man for indecency with a child.

Police said they began an investigation on August 5, 2022 for an assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child allegation, and arrested Aaron Colton Ewing on Thursday.

Ewing is charged with:

  • assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child
  • attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact
  • tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
  • attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault

Police said Ewing was already on parole for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ewing’s is being held at the Grayson County Jail with a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

