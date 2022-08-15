Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have arrested a man for indecency with a child.

Police said they began an investigation on August 5, 2022 for an assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child allegation, and arrested Aaron Colton Ewing on Thursday.

Ewing is charged with:

assault family violence impeding breath and indecency with a child

attempted to commit indecency with a child sexual contact

tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault

Police said Ewing was already on parole for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ewing’s is being held at the Grayson County Jail with a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.