Is tomorrow the last triple digit heat day in Texoma?

Wednesday’s cold front is only the beginning of rain chances for the rest of August
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hot start to the week with temperatures returning to the triple-digit mark. A heat advisory is in effect for many Oklahoma counties as the heat index (feels like temperature) pushes closer to 105 in many areas.

The good news is this could be the end of the triple digit heat days for August. Wednesday’s cold front will reduce temperatures overnight into Thursday and bring a slight chance of some rain. Thursday’s high temperature could be upper 80s in some parts of Texoma!

The even better news comes during next weekend. A low pressure area looks to make for a wet start to next week. Long range models show rain chances are likely for much of next week. It’s still a ways out, but it looks very promising. We’ll have a clearer picture later this week.

Until then, endure the triple digit heat days a little longer. Cooler temperatures are on the way.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

