Man accused of assaulting father with gun in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man reportedly hit his father with a pistol in Paris early morning Sunday.

Paris Police said they responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 500 block of NE 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. According to officers, they located a 41-year-old victim of an assault upon arrival.

The victim reported that when he arrived at the residence, his two adult sons had been at the residence arguing and one had shot at the other. The victim claimed the two sons then turned the argument onto him, and one of the son’s struck the victim in his head with a pistol.

Officers said the victim did not seek medical treatment. They claimed the two suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation continues.

