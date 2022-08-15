Mannsville Public School to close temporarily for Covid-19 cases

MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County school is temporarily closing for a week.

In a Facebook post, Superintendent Brandi Price-Kelty announced that Mannsville Public School will be closing the week of August 15 due to an increasingly high number of positive Covid tests for both students and staff.

The school will make up missed days with virtual learning days after Labor Day.

Class instruction will resume on August 22.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.