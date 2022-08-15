Murder trial nears end in Grayson County courtroom

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man arrested for murder almost two years ago, where police said a victim died from stab wounds, will have his day in court Tuesday morning.

Sherman Police said an argument between Oscar Manuel Garcia-Oseguera, 37, and Juan Urrutia, 37, broke out in October of 2020. Garcia-Oseguera was accused of stabbing Urrutia in the chest at a home on East Pecan near Harrison.

Urrutia later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Police said Garcia-Oseguera fled the scene, but was arrested hours later in Tarrant County for an alcohol-related offence before being arrested for murder.

Prosecutors said closing arguments in the trial will take place Tuesday and will then go to the jury.

If convicted, officials said he could face up to life in prison.

