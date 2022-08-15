North Lamar Panthers

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - North Lamar now enters year two under head coach Brenton Whitaker, who has been slowly changing the culture for the Panthers football program.

“When I got here the numbers were real low, the program was in pretty bad shape, just kind of the morale of the team was pretty negative and so when that happens you naturally have a drop off in your participation. So, my number one goal last year was to put the joy back into playing and to show the kids that you can have fun while working hard,” said coach Whitaker.

Following a 1-9 finish to last season, the Panthers have seen their participation numbers almost double this off season as players are buying into coach Whitaker’s vision for North Lamar football.

“We had maybe 50 kids last year, we have 82 this year. That’s amazing and I think the big difference is that we have kids coming back everyday and they want to be here,” said Panther quarterback Blake Hildreth.

The Panthers have also seen more additions to the coaching staff, which is proving to make a big difference this off season as well.

Panther tight end Ayden Exum said, “We have a coach for all positions now and it’s all coming together now. New plays, new defense and we have more people out here this year, it’s going to be a good year.”

