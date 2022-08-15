Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County.

Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.

According to officials, 42-year-old William Kiddy and passenger William Kiddy, 19, of Seminole, was transported to OU Trauma, where they were admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

They added the passengers, Tamara Canoe, 33, of Seminole was transported to OU Trauma, where was admitted in critical condition with head injury.

Officials also said the other passenger, Jolena Hayworth, 24, of Kansas was transported to OU Trauma, where she was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal injuries.

Officials claimed the driver nor Canoe did not use a seat belt, and it is unknown whether Hayworth and 19-year-old Kiddy wore a seat belt.

They said condition of the driver and cause of collision is under investigation.

