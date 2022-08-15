Texoma Local
Wilson Eagles Preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time in two years, head coach Kenny Ridley and the Wilson Eagles return to eight-man district action this football season with one goal back on the board for Wilson. Making the post-season.

“I think we actually have a chance this year to really be good at football, instead of having to just play for fun, we’ll actually get a chance to go to the playoffs,” said Wilson quarterback Collin Wharton.

Yet, the post-season opportunities weren’t the only reason for the Eagles move back to district play.

“We really feel like eight man suits our school and fits the kids that we have. We’re kind of right on the cusp of being an eleven man, eight man school and we really like the eight man brand of football, it fits our kids,” said Wilson head coach Kenny Ridley.

With this move, the Eagles players now have their sights set high as they look towards the future.

Wilson defensive end John Gunter said, “It’s really good because last year the best we could have gone was 8-0, this year we can go 14-0.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

