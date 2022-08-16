Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Aircraft part falls from sky, just missing man at Maine Capitol

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a large metal object crashed to the ground outside the Capitol building in Augusta.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday outside the main entrance of the State House.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 6- to 7-pound sleeve-like object landed at a high velocity about 6 to 8 feet from Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue, who was walking outside the entrance.

They say two other people were in the area and saw it happen.

No one was injured.

The FAA is attempting to locate the source of the part, which is likely from a large airliner on an international route.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
Denison Police arrested Aaron Colton Ewing who they said attempted indecency with a child.
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic guard...
NBA schedule won’t have games on Election Day this year
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
ITT Technical Institute campus seen closed after ITT Educational Services announced that the...
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9B in debt cancellation
A Paris man is in jail after police said he took off after a rollover crash that left two...
Man arrested for leaving scene after rollover crash in Paris
FILE - Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they...
Democrats press for records on deleted Secret Service Jan. 6 texts