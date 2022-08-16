Texoma Local
Bryan County EMS seeking bond for new facility

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County EMS is seeking more than $5.5 million for a new facility.

Deputy Director of Bryan County EMS Nate Towes said the firm running the bond said the financial breakdown to impact the taxpayer would be about $21.50 per 100,000 in the first year, and because it’s a series bond, it would decrease over time.

The complete length for the bond is 13 years but Towes said with the growth the county is seeing and expecting, the bond could pay off in as little as seven years.

The new facility would be about 14-thousand square feet and have six double bays to fit 12 vehicles inside; that’s nine more spots for their vehicles they would be able to hold compared to their current facility.

“About 50 percent of our vehicles are parked out in sheds and we just need to be able to get inside and be able to provide that service faster and get a good base for providing 911 services to our community,” Towes said.

Early voting starts Thursday and Election Day is August 23.

You can find more information about the Oklahoma Runoff Primary here.

