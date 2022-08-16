Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening

Applications are being accepted inside the new Denison Chick-Fil-A from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applications are being accepted inside the new Denison Chick-Fil-A from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open.

If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete.

There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tony Kaai with Denison Development Alliance said the store is in the hiring and training process to be prepared to open sometime before September 1.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Denison says goodbye to a holiday tradition
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison
Denison Police arrested Aaron Colton Ewing who they said attempted indecency with a child.
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child

Latest News

Officials said the cause was linked to individuals cutting and grinding on steel without proper...
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late...
Plans for the old Denison Kroger have been announced at City Council
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
While nothing has been approved by the city, Woodmen Circle developers are looking to build a...
Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land