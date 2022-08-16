Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Developers have a better idea when that new Chick-Fil-A in Denison will open.

If you’ve recently drive by the new location on West Morton Street, you may have noticed construction is complete.

There’s also a sign that applications are being accepted inside from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tony Kaai with Denison Development Alliance said the store is in the hiring and training process to be prepared to open sometime before September 1.

