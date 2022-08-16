Durant 3-year-old boy competing in USA Mullet Championship finals

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The USA Mullet Championship is in its final round of votes and one Durant boy is hoping to take home that first place trophy.

3-year-old Nolan Bryant from Durant has made it into the top 25 out of over 400 kids.

Money raised from the entry fees will be donated to Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan.

You can vote once per day until the competition ends, you can vote here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.