Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles

A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with bubbles in his backyard. (Credit: WGCL via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado, Zac Summers and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SENOIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A toddler in Georgia is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days, WGCL reported.

Last Friday, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard when the bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line.

Ethan and the dogs chased the bubbles, but something in the woods caught Ethan’s eye.

“I went over there and was like, ‘What do you see, buddy?’ and he pointed and said, ‘Feet,’” Moore said. “‘OK, buddy can you say that again? What did you say?’ And he said, ‘Feet.’”

Moore said she did not see anything until she crouched down to her son’s level and looked where he was pointing. It was at this point that she noticed a pair of feet.

“If you get on his level and look through, you can see some of the broken sticks and that’s where she was laying,” she said. “I didn’t know if I needed to go into fight or flight because I had my little boy out here and the other inside.”

Moore said she panicked but called for help. When first responders arrived, they realized it was 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, who had been missing since last Monday night, according to her family.

Authorities and community members had been actively searching for Lipscomb since she disappeared. Investigators even used thermal technology to search for Lipscomb, who has early-stage Alzheimer’s. She was alive but disoriented when Ethan spotted her less than a quarter of a mile from where she was last seen.

“We pulled out every resource we thought we needed, but it was a little boy who found her, and she’s very fond of children,” Nina Lipscomb’s daughter, Karen Lipscomb, said.

Karen Lipscomb said her mother told her she left the house to go look for her deceased sister.

“Her sister lived here in this house, but she passed away in March, but growing up they lived on Glacier Road, which is just around the corner,” she said.

Monday afternoon, Nina met Ethan shortly after being released from the hospital. Her family said the toddler likely saved her life.

The families said they are forever connected all because a little boy wanted to play outside with his bubbles.

“I truly think this was something outside of what any human could do,” Moore said. “It took a child who was being worked by God. We will always teach him what he did, how he played an impact in it.”

The Lipscomb family offered to give the Moore family reward money, but they refused.

Nina Lipscomb turns 83 on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

