Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work

Officials said the cause was linked to individuals cutting and grinding on steel without proper...
Officials said the cause was linked to individuals cutting and grinding on steel without proper precautions within a burn ban.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Nearly a thousand acres of land caught fire Monday afternoon in Gainesville.

Around 20 agencies responded at about 1 p.m. to County Road 2070 where fire had burned up land, a camper and several vehicles, which crews said were empty at the time.

No injuries were reported. Officials said the cause was linked to individuals cutting and grinding on steel without proper precautions within a burn ban.

”People just have to be careful out there. I mean if you’re gonna do hot work especially, any grinding, cutting, welding, take the precautions. Be careful. If you’re in an area like this you need to be very careful. Obviously this is what happens if you’re not,” said Ray Fletcher, Cooke County Emergency Manager and Fire Marshal.

Fletcher said those individuals have been cited due to the current burn ban.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood in Denison says goodbye to a holiday tradition
The end of a holiday tradition in Denison
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison
Denison Police arrested Aaron Colton Ewing who they said attempted indecency with a child.
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child

Latest News

If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late...
Plans for the old Denison Kroger have been announced at City Council
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
While nothing has been approved by the city, Woodmen Circle developers are looking to build a...
Developers of Woodmen Circle Home plan to bring new life to the land
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash