Man arrested for leaving scene after rollover crash in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man is in jail after police said he took off after a rollover crash that left two people injured.

30-year-old Jerry Edward Harris, Jr., of Bogata, Texas, is facing charges for leaving the scene of an accident, and for having a firearm as a felon.

Paris Police said the crash happened Monday morning at 9:21 a.m. in the 2000 block of S Collegiate Dr.

According to police witnesses said Harris was driving northbound, ran off the road, and rolled the vehicle several times before coming to a stop. Witnesses told police Harris than exited the vehicle and walked away from the accident into the wooded area.

Police said two female passengers were transported to area hospitals for treatment, and Harris was was later located at a local motel.

Harris was arrested on a parole violation warrant and was additionally charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries. Harris was also found to be in possession of a firearm and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harris was later booked into the Paris Police Department before being transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.