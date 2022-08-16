One man arrested, one on the run for kidnapping, robbery, and assault

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One man is in custody and another on the run after allegedly beating a woman in Whitesboro.

According to the Grayson County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 700 Block of Quail Hill Rd., and arrested 27-year-old Jesse Mitcheson.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old victim with multiple injuries amounting to serious bodily injury.

The victim allegedly told deputies she was severely beaten after an argument with two men.

Deputies said the victim had sustained injuries to her face and head as well as lacerations to her leg after she alleged one of the men held her by the hair and cut her.

A second suspect, 25-year-old Clay Jones fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Mitcheson was taken to the Grayson County Jail with a bond of $200,000.

Deputies said an arrest warrant has been issued for Jones.

