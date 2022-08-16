Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

One man arrested, one on the run for kidnapping, robbery, and assault

One man is in custody and another on the run after allegedly beating a woman in Whitesboro....
One man is in custody and another on the run after allegedly beating a woman in Whitesboro. From left to right: Jesse Mitcheson, 27, of Whitesboro and Clay Jones, 25, of Whitesboro.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One man is in custody and another on the run after allegedly beating a woman in Whitesboro.

According to the Grayson County Sheriffs Office, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 700 Block of Quail Hill Rd., and arrested 27-year-old Jesse Mitcheson.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old victim with multiple injuries amounting to serious bodily injury.

The victim allegedly told deputies she was severely beaten after an argument with two men.

Deputies said the victim had sustained injuries to her face and head as well as lacerations to her leg after she alleged one of the men held her by the hair and cut her.

A second suspect, 25-year-old Clay Jones fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Mitcheson was taken to the Grayson County Jail with a bond of $200,000.

Deputies said an arrest warrant has been issued for Jones.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who turned himself in to police, is now facing a murder charge for the death of a Colbert...
Man turns himself in for murdering brother, police say
A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday...
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash
Denison Police arrested Aaron Colton Ewing who they said attempted indecency with a child.
Denison Police arrest man on multiple counts related to attempted indecency with a child
A fossil hunter on a tributary feeding into the North Sulphur River noticed something odd...
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
84 West hopes to bring back the old golf course which was previously used by the Denison Golf &...
Grand opening for new venue and grill in Denison

Latest News

Jarrett Lee Strong, 35, of Sherman, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the offense of...
Sherman man gets 35 years for sexually assaulting child
Applications are being accepted inside the new Denison Chick-Fil-A from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denison developers say Chick-Fil-A nearing completion, opening
Officials said the cause was linked to individuals cutting and grinding on steel without proper...
Large fire in Gainesville sparked by hot work
If construction stays on track, the Ace Hardware and the convenience store will be open late...
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced