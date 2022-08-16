The Owen Foundation is newest members of Durant Area Chamber of Commerce

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A unique nonprofit organization is the newest member of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Durant community has been extremely receptive of our mission in the area so we are super excited to make it official and become a member of the Durant Chamber of Commerce,” Founder and Executive Director of The Owen Foundation Brina Dutton said.

The Owen Foundation is a 501c3 organization that is dedicated to enhancing the lives of Children who are on the Autism spectrum.

On Tuesday they cut the ribbon as the newest members of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Our mission and goal is to stabilize our businesses and help them to move forward, this allows us to not only tell what The Owen Foundation does but to also connect them to the other foundations and businesses in the area,” Chamber Executive Director Janet Reed said.

The Owen Foundation provides resources to families for children who have Autism.

The foundation hosts events for children on the spectrum to enjoy and play with others.

“Durant has been an amazing partner with us and allowing us to use their facilities and helping us gain track in this area and we just feel like Durant is a big part of this and we are happy to be here,” President of The Owen Foundation Rebecca Rowland said.

Reed said this is a way for the organization to network with other people and businesses.

“Thus our main opportunities for them is joining the networking group to help stabilize and grow their businesses in the area,” Reed said.

The Owen Foundation will be hosting an event at Skatelands of America to celebrate their one year anniversary.

Kids on the Autism spectrum will skate free, you can find more information on the event here.

